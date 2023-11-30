Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Sao Clemente
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sao Clemente, Portugal

Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
House T4 and land of 2,501m2 in Loulé - São Clemente. Contemporary in style, in a place of …
€985,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
€695,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms, with patio in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms, with patio
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
€375,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€875,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Sao Clemente, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir