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Residential properties for sale in Ribeira Brava, Portugal

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Brand new two-storey villa. On the upper   floor there are three bedrooms with bathrooms, wi…
$691,746
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