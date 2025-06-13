Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Reguengos de Monsaraz
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal

1 property total found
Commercial property 311 m² in Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal
Commercial property 311 m²
Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Magnificent farmhouse with 4 bedrooms in the heart of Alentejo. Built on a plot of 11,311 m2…
$910,633
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go