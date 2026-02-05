Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Povoa de Varzim
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Povoa de Varzim, Portugal

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Povoa de Varzim, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Povoa de Varzim, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
A brand new 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Povoie de Varzim, next to the church of Matr…
$230,191
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Povoa de Varzim, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go