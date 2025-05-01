Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Porto
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Porto, Portugal

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two-level house with 2 bedrooms with an area of 143 sq.m., new, with a parking lot, a garden…
$821,092
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Porto, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go