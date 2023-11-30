Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Commercial
  4. Porto
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Porto, Portugal

сommercial property
11
shops
4
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 4 bathrooms with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Office 4 bathrooms with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K OFFICE with gross private area of 360 m2 occupying the ent…
€665,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir