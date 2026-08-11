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Residential properties for sale in Oliveira do Bairro, Portugal

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Oliveira do Bairro, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Oliveira do Bairro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
$62,949
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Properties features in Oliveira do Bairro, Portugal

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