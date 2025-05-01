Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Oliveira de Azemeis
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Oliveira de Azemeis, Portugal

1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oliveira de Azemeis, Portugal
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oliveira de Azemeis, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 471 m²
Fantastic farm in Oliveira de Azeméis, with 59,100 m2 in Oliveira de Azeméis.Composed of 3 a…
$5,76M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Oliveira de Azemeis, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go