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Apartments in Obidos, Portugal

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3 BHK
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4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Enjoy spacious coastal living in this 3 bedroom apartment at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Reso…
$909,946
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3 bedroom apartment in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Enjoy spacious coastal living in this 3 bedroom apartment at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Reso…
$900,926
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3 bedroom apartment in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Enjoy spacious coastal living in this 3 bedroom apartment at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Reso…
$901,967
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Condo 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
$683,409
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