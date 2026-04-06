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Studios for Sale in Matosinhos, Portugal

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Matosinhos, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
A brand new studio apartment T1 (T0) with a total area of 39 sq.m., a balcony of 3 sq.m. and…
$172,680
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