Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Matosinhos
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Matosinhos, Portugal

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Matosinhos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 107 square meters, a veranda of 44 square me…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Matosinhos, Portugal

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go