  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal

Penthouse 3 rooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
€679,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
€1,25M
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
€1,20M
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
€799,000
