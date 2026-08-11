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Residential properties for sale in Maia, Portugal

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apartments
3
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Maia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/6
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom and balcony on the 2nd floor of the new building.Located in …
$259,112
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1 bedroom apartment in Maia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Maia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom and balcony on the 2nd floor of the new building.Located in …
$253,440
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aguas Santas, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Aguas Santas, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom flat in a gated community with 3 independent entrances and a privat…
$456,609
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
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Properties features in Maia, Portugal

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