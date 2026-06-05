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Terraced Apartments for sale in Loures, Portugal

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Loures, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loures, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment of 85 m2 with 2 bedrooms and a terrace of 37 m2, located in the newest private res…
$539,995
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Properties features in Loures, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
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