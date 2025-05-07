Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Loule
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Loule, Portugal

Quarteira
6
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Loule, Portugal

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go