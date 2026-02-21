Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Idanha a Nova
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Idanha a Nova, Portugal

houses
4
4 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Idanha a Nova, Portugal
7 bedroom house
Idanha a Nova, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
7-bedroom villa, 400 sqm (construction area), set in a plot of land of 442 sqm where there a…
$139,844
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Idanha a Nova, Portugal
7 bedroom house
Idanha a Nova, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
7-bedroom villa, 400 sqm (construction area), set in a plot of land of 442 sqm where there a…
$140,106
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Idanha a Nova, Portugal
7 bedroom house
Idanha a Nova, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
7-bedroom villa, 400 sqm (construction area), set in a plot of land of 442 sqm where there a…
$139,844
Leave a request
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
7 bedroom house in Idanha a Nova, Portugal
7 bedroom house
Idanha a Nova, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
7-bedroom villa, 400 sqm (construction area), set in a plot of land of 442 sqm where there a…
$140,106
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go