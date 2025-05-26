Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Funchal, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
$348,692
Villa 4 bedrooms in Madalena, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Excellent contemporary villa with great sun exposure, located in Ferragudo just 700m from th…
$2,75M
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
Designed to give tenants a sense of rural living in the vibrant city center, the Bons-Jardin…
$443,50M
4 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Spacious 4 bedroom duplex, with balcony, in Campo Grande. The property comprises living ro…
$1,63M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal! A 3-bedroom v…
$586,881
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
In Vila Nova de Gaia, Canidelo, Ocean Living is located right by the ocean, making the beach…
$554,846
2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5
Two-bedroom apartment located near the Marina of Olhão, in the Algarve region. This apart…
$794,367
2 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Fully renovated property in the parish of Queluz. This excellent apartment is located in a q…
$195,479
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
$1,26M
2 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
$549,455
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School and the…
$2,94M
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
This fantastic villa is a modern, spacious property with contemporary architecture. It is lo…
$2,62M
Properties features in Funchal, Portugal

