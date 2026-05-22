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Pool Studios for Sale in Faro, Portugal

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Loule
6
Portimao
4
Quarteira
5
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2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Monchique, Portugal
Studio apartment
Monchique, Portugal
Area 45 m²
Villa Termal das Caldas de Monchique Spa Resort is a hotel complex in Monchique, Algarve; co…
$325,218
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Studio apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Studio 87 sq.m. with a terrace of 9 sq.m. in a house in a closed complex Carvoeira Gardens.C…
$406,522
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Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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