  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Faro
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Monthly rent of flats and apartments Pool in Faro, Portugal

Lagos
3
Portimao
9
Lagoa
4
Estombar e Parchal
4
14 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
This is an example of one of the beautiful studio apartments in Lagos available for winter r…
$1,024
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/10
This is an example of one of the T1 apartments available in Oceano Atlantico Hotel between O…
$798
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
This stunning T2 apartment with pool view is available for a minimum of 2 months between 1st…
$1,083
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Parchal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Parchal, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
This is an example of one of the T1 Junior suites we have available in the Riverside Hotel,…
$1,075
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Parchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Parchal, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
The Riverside Hotel is the perfect place to relax & enjoy the winter months by strolling alo…
$1,601
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
This is an example of one of the beautiful T1 apartments in Lagos available for winter renta…
$1,150
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/10
This is an example of one of the T1 apartments available in Oceano Atlantico Hotel between O…
$741
per month
1 room apartment in Parchal, Portugal
1 room apartment
Parchal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 3
This is an example of one of the studio suites we have available in the Riverside Hotel, ful…
$895
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 13/17
This upmarket apartment, sleeping up to 4 people, is in a brand new building in the heart of…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Alvor, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
Exquisite 2 bed, 2 bath penthouse with fully equipped kitchen, box garage, air-conditioning …
$1,676
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
This stunning T1 apartment with pool view is available for a minimum of 3 months between 1st…
$969
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Parchal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Parchal, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
This stunning T1, South-West facing superior junior suite is available for a minimum of 2 mo…
$1,106
per month
1 room apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
This stunning studio apartment with pool view is available for a minimum of 2 months between…
$912
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
This is an example of one of the beautiful T2 apartments in Lagos available for winter renta…
$1,537
per month
Properties features in Faro, Portugal

