Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Portimao, Portugal

9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
This stunning studio apartment with pool view is available for a minimum of 2 months between…
$903
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
This stunning T1 apartment with pool view is available for a minimum of 3 months between 1st…
$959
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$3,184
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/10
This is an example of one of the T1 apartments available in Oceano Atlantico Hotel between O…
$790
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
This stunning T2 apartment with pool view is available for a minimum of 2 months between 1st…
$1,072
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Alvor, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
Exquisite 2 bed, 2 bath penthouse with fully equipped kitchen, box garage, air-conditioning …
$1,658
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/10
This is an example of one of the T1 apartments available in Oceano Atlantico Hotel between O…
$733
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 13/17
This upmarket apartment, sleeping up to 4 people, is in a brand new building in the heart of…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/6
Fully furnished and equipped 1 bedroom apartment available for summer rental between the 15t…
$2,031
per month
