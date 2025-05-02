Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Estombar e Parchal
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Monthly rent of flats and apartments Terraced in Estombar e Parchal, Portugal

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Parchal, Portugal
1 room apartment
Parchal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 3
This is an example of one of the studio suites we have available in the Riverside Hotel, ful…
$886
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Parchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Parchal, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
The Riverside Hotel is the perfect place to relax & enjoy the winter months by strolling alo…
$1,584
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Parchal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Parchal, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
This is an example of one of the T1 Junior suites we have available in the Riverside Hotel,…
$1,064
per month
Properties features in Estombar e Parchal, Portugal

