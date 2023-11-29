Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Conceicao e Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal

2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Conceicao, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Conceicao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
€350,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Conceicao, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Conceicao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
€335,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€255,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€240,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€149,000
