Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room Studio apartment with balcony, in city center in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment with balcony, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
The property is located at Rua De Belmonte 103 in the heart of the historic city center of P…
€32,00M
Leave a request
2 room Studio apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
Designed to give tenants a sense of rural living in the vibrant city center, the Bons-Jardin…
€420,50M
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/3
This studio apartment is located in the heart of the historic area of ​​Vila Nova de Gaia. T…
€508,250
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
€612,080
Leave a request

Properties features in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir