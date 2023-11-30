UAE
Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4
3
196 m²
This 3-bedroom duplex apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a …
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
5
3
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a sustain…
€538,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2
1
53 m²
2
Apartment with a total area of 53.8m2 in the Historic Centre of Porto. It is located in a…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room Studio apartment with balcony, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2
2
58 m²
The property is located at Rua De Belmonte 103 in the heart of the historic city center of P…
€32,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2
2
91 m²
1
Designed to give tenants a sense of rural living in the vibrant city center, the Bons-Jardin…
€420,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2
1
61 m²
4
This 1-bedroom apartment is located in a complex located in an urban renovation area in the …
€425,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4
3
153 m²
2
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Marina da…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3
1
124 m²
4
Located in the center of Oporto, in one of the most central areas of the city, in a high sta…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3
3
206 m²
1
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located within a region that exalts beauty, wealth, and tran…
€740,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2
70 m²
€325,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2
75 m²
This apartment is not a share in the hotel, but the apartment is in the property. Suitable f…
€412,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1
70 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 66 sq.m., with a balcony of 4.42 sq.m., located in a re…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1
48 m²
Apartments with 1 bedroom with an area of 48 sq.m and a balcony of 6 sq.m in a new complex i…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2
2
117 m²
Townhouse 2 bedroom apartment with 75.45 m2 of private area, which includes 2 bedrooms, 2 ba…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with appliances
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1
1
40 m²
6
T0 Apartments is 300 meters from Trindade Metro Station.Apartment of 40 m2, with a terrace o…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with appliances
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2
1
44 m²
2/6
1st bedroom apartment, surface 45 m2. 300 meters from Trindade Metro Station. The apartment …
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2
87 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m. and a terrace of 6 sq.m. & nbsp; in the b…
€558,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with Online tour
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
5
4
290 m²
2
The apartment with the main entrance to the development through the existing and fully resto…
€1,31M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3
3
116 m²
1
Apartment with the main entrance to the development through the existing and fully restored …
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1
1
67 m²
3/3
This studio apartment is located in the heart of the historic area of Vila Nova de Gaia. T…
€508,250
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1
1
1/4
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
€612,080
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4
3
212 m²
5/5
A residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city…
€1,09M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4
3
220 m²
4/6
Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city o…
€1,03M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4
3
156 m²
3/4
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1
62 m²
Project & nbsp; offers the option of acquiring a residence permit under the & laquo; Golden …
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1
28 m²
The project from the Mercan group meets the terms of the Portugal's reduced Gold Visa progra…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
