  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Cascais
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Cascais, Portugal

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms in the new condominium Green Plaza Carcavelos with a total are…
$883,381
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
New apartment with a total area of 94 m2 and a terrace of 25 m2 in an elite complex in the a…
$600,246
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
This project is a unique investment opportunity with a guaranteed income of 5% per year for …
$407,714
