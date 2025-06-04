Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Cascais
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Cascais, Portugal

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
4
3 BHK
17
4 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms area 182 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces,   private pool a…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
$3,88M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
$3,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go