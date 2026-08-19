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Townhouses in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Foz do Arelho, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Foz do Arelho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
$405,386
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Properties features in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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