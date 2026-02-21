Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Caldas da Rainha
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Foz do Arelho, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Foz do Arelho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
$412,007
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go