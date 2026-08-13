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Residential properties for sale in Amarante, Portugal

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1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Amarante, Portugal
7 bedroom house
Amarante, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 541 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is situated on top of a valley that gives you a breathtaking panoramic view over t…
$826,430
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Properties features in Amarante, Portugal

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