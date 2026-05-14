Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Almada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Almada, Portugal

;
2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Almada, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Almada, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
New 2-bedroom apartment with an area of 122 sq.m. with a balcony and parking in the Riversca…
$807,075
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Almada, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go