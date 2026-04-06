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Residential properties for sale in Alcoutim, Portugal

1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Martim Longo, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Martim Longo, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
Located in the near charming country side of Martim Longo, Santa Justa, Alcoutim, Faro ( Nor…
$184,053
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Agency
Habita
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