Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alcantarilha e Pera
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Alcantarilha e Pera, Portugal

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pera, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Pera, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms on an area of 110 square meters. With a terrace in the…
$321,982
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alcantarilha e Pera, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes