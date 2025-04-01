Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alcacer do Sal
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal

Villa 2 bedrooms with parking, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms with parking, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Villa   190 m2   consists of   of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped with…
$556,028
Properties features in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
