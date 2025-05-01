Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Albufeira
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$645,548
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Albufeira, Portugal

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go