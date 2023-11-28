Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Albufeira e Olhos de Agua, Portugal

2 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2 bedroom apartment with sea view and terrace - Albufeira Located in a condominium 2 steps …
€450,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment with 2 bedrooms (1 of them en-suite), in excellent condition, located in the histo…
€290,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351967733803 rui.neves@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the historical centre of Albufeira in the small condiminio o…
€298,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+351918696380 mia.heinonen@habita.com
2 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury 2 bedrooms flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the …
€750,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Luxury 1 bedroom flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the m…
€545,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Online tour in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Online tour
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program 2-Bedroom Apartment with 116sqm of …
€1,10M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
€550,000
3 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Luxury complex consisting of 18 flats with high quality construction and sea views. The fla…
€590,000
Apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
Apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bayline is an exclusive property on the seafront for sale, a complex of apartments with sea …
€265,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
€510,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m² and a veranda of 36.20m² High quality of life with a uni…
€530,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 128 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 128.50m² and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uni…
€450,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.40 and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uniqu…
€465,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m ² and a veranda of 20.40m ² High quality of life with a u…
€440,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70 and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uniqu…
€455,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m² and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uni…
€435,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 129 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 129.70m² and a veranda of 20.40m² High quality of life with a uni…
€455,000
1 room apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€155,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
€850,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square. & Nbsp; 178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitche…
€1,40M
Properties features in Albufeira e Olhos de Agua, Portugal

