Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Zgierz
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Zgierz, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Zgierz, Poland
2 room apartment
Zgierz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Apartment overlooking the sunset – ideal for young people!
$72,788
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Zgierz, Poland
3 room apartment
Zgierz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
We offer a unique, modern apartment in the building from 2015 on the Botanicum estate, locat…
$208,302
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Zgierz, Poland
2 room apartment
Zgierz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
The offer concerns the sale of climatic apartment which is located Łódź – Upper , on the 4th…
$78,146
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Zgierz, Poland
2 room apartment
Zgierz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
I present to you an apartment for sale in a great location on Ossowskiego Street near the sh…
$97,842
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes