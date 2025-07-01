Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zabki, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 589 m² in Zabki, Poland
Commercial property 589 m²
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 589 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale house 9 rooms, 589 m², plot 504 m², next to SKM, exceptional investment property in…
$678,335
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
