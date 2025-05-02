Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Września County, Poland

gmina Wrzesnia
3
Wrzesnia
3
gmina Nekla
5
8 properties total found
Apartment in Nekielka, Poland
Apartment
Nekielka, Poland
Area 1 921 m²
For sale a large, shaped plot on the outskirts of Nekielki. Located just below the forest, o…
$68,214
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Nekielka, Poland
Apartment
Nekielka, Poland
Area 3 064 m²
SELLER OF WORK - located in the surroundings of new houses and forest of Nekielska Street, f…
$76,378
2 room apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
For sale a cozy 2 bedroom apartment on Kiliński
$99,818
2 room apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
I have to offer a beautiful, bright apartment in September. Comfortable location, close to t…
$105,086
Apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
Apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Area 579 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique offer of properties in the centre of Se…
$605,758
House in Nekla, Poland
House
Nekla, Poland
Area 358 m²
Single Family House + Hall (building wholesale) - ideal investment!
$737,444
Apartment in Nekla, Poland
Apartment
Nekla, Poland
Area 1 000 m²
Sell a unique commercial building located in Nekla at Poznańska Street
$447,734
Apartment in Nekielka, Poland
Apartment
Nekielka, Poland
Area 2 253 m²
For sale a large, shaped plot on the outskirts of Nekielki. Located just below the forest, o…
$76,378
