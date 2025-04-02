Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Wrocław County, Poland

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Siechnice, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Siechnice, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
FOR SALE! Beautiful, finished apartment located in the city centre! Location: Wrocław, Star…
$284,145
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Bielany Wroclawskie, Poland
2 room apartment
Bielany Wroclawskie, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Apartment with climate in pre-war building – Goods, Wroclaw Looking for a place with a soul …
$87,438
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Sobotka, Poland
2 room apartment
Sobotka, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
I propose a spacious apartment of 65.30 m2, al. Home Army, for exceptional, looking for some…
$190,868
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Properties features in Wrocław County, Poland

