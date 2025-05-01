Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Włocławek County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Włocławek County, Poland

1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Lubranczyk, Poland
5 bedroom house
Lubranczyk, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a brand new, freshly finished house for sale, decorated with the highest quality …
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Włocławek County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go