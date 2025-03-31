Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wieruszów County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Wieruszów County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Kolonia Boleslawiec-Chroscin, Poland
3 room apartment
Kolonia Boleslawiec-Chroscin, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
For sale I offer you a very spacious, sunny, plank apartment located next to 11 November, on…
$158,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Wieruszów County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes