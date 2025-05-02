Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. West Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in Pobierowo, Poland
Villa 10 bedrooms
Pobierowo, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 487 m²
Floor 2/1
Imagine a morning when the sun's rays make their way through the panoramic windows, reflecti…
$2,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pobierowo, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pobierowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
Residence with a total usable area of 340m2 plus terraces of 160m2 with a garage of 40m2, si…
$6,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grzybowo, Poland
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grzybowo, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 370 m²
Floor 370/1
Imagine the mornings when the sun rises over the Baltic Sea and you wake up in your own home…
$2,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go