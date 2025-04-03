Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tatra County, Poland

4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Koscielisko, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
Villa 4 bedrooms with Mountain view, with Panoramic view, with Nature view in Zakopane, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms with Mountain view, with Panoramic view, with Nature view
Zakopane, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO STYLISH PROPERTY WITH A VIE…
$948,196
2 bedroom apartment in Bialka Tatrzanska, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Bialka Tatrzanska, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$331,011
1 bedroom apartment in Bialka Tatrzanska, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Bialka Tatrzanska, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/3
We have an add-on offered for you! We present investment apartments for sale that connect na…
$239,401
Realting.com
Go

