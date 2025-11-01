Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Swarzedz, Poland

House in Gruszczyn, Poland
House
Gruszczyn, Poland
Area 145 m²
Modern house in a quiet area – Gruszczyn
$343,806
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Gortatowo, Poland
House
Gortatowo, Poland
Area 84 m²
Gortatowo – 5 houses with gardens, ready to live Swap apartment in block for space, garden a…
$181,421
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Gortatowo, Poland
House
Gortatowo, Poland
Area 96 m²
For sale modern house – high standard of finishing | Gortatowo, without PCC
$187,116
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Monte OnlineMonte Online
House in Swarzedz, Poland
House
Swarzedz, Poland
Area 567 m²
$406,502
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Bogucin, Poland
House
Bogucin, Poland
Area 150 m²
For sale a spacious and functional house in the twin building, located in Bogucina – a prest…
$243,793
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
