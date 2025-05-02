Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Śrem County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Śrem County, Poland

gmina Srem
5
Srem
3
gmina Brodnica
3
9 properties total found
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 340 m²
Service building with investment potential – Śrem, ul. Warsztow
$158,443
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Esterpole, Poland
Apartment
Esterpole, Poland
Area 14 000 m²
We present for sale a land with a potential of 1.4 ha, located in a picturesque environment …
$259,222
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 360 m²
For sale, a unique 360 m2 building is located in the centre of Śrem, just off the Market Squ…
$184,894
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Jaszkowo, Poland
Apartment
Jaszkowo, Poland
Area 1 003 m²
I recommend an attractive construction site located near the forest in the picturesque villa…
$36,767
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Psarskie, Poland
3 room apartment
Psarskie, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
$51,580
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Srem, Poland
3 room apartment
Srem, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Description of the property:
$79,354
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Jaszkowo, Poland
Apartment
Jaszkowo, Poland
Area 5 015 m²
I recommend attractive construction sites located near the forest in the picturesque village…
$176,165
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Room in Mechlin, Poland
Room
Mechlin, Poland
Area 180 m²
Family house with two garages, large garden and potential – Mechlin k. Śremu
$243,352
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Dolsk, Poland
Apartment
Dolsk, Poland
Area 260 m²
I present for sale a unique property located on a very large land area of 1,072 ha in the vi…
$658,432
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

