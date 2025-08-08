Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Poznan, Poland

2 room Studio apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room Studio apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Premiere of the Offer on Open Day 10 July (Thursday) 17-18. Earlier records apply. Call and …
$155,156
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Studio 41 m2 overlooking the park at Stary Browar Off market until 23.06.2025
$152,429
