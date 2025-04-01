Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Podlaskie Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Niemczyn, Poland
House
Niemczyn, Poland
Area 110 m²
For sale a free-standing house with a living area of 110 m2, located in a quiet village in N…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Zuki, Poland
House
Zuki, Poland
Area 260 m²
Energy-efficient home in Zuki in NEW LOWER PRICE 680,000
$175,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes