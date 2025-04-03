Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Plock
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Plock, Poland

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel, guesthouse on the river, beautiful large area in Plock, Poland
Hotel, guesthouse on the river, beautiful large area
Plock, Poland
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Functional property, several separate buildings, in each hotel rooms. Restaurant, banquet ha…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes