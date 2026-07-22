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Shops for sale in Piła County, Poland

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1 property total found
Shop 1 727 m² in Wyrzysk, Poland
Shop 1 727 m²
Wyrzysk, Poland
Area 1 727 m²
For sale a production-magazine property with office and social facilities located in Wyrzysk…
$524,272
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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