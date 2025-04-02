Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Pabianice, Poland

3 properties total found
Apartment in Pabianice, Poland
Apartment
Pabianice, Poland
Area 48 m²
The tenement house at Rzgowska Street in Łódź is a facility that is located in the south-eas…
$454
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pabianice, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pabianice, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio with an area of ​​32m2 with a bed in the CE…
$568
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Pabianice, Poland
2 room apartment
Pabianice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Łódź ul. Drewnowska – for rent a new 2-room apartment of 43 m2, for the first rental. Apartm…
$645
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
